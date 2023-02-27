Drake has become one of the world's most famous sports gamblers, but his most recent bet is one he'd like to forget. The Grammy-winning rap star wagered $400,000 on Jake Paul knocking out Tommy Fury in their highly-anticipated bout in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, but Paul suffered his first career loss via split decision.

If Drake's bet hit, he would've pocketed over $1.4 million as the odds were +360. Instead, Fury took Paul the distance in a back-and-forth affair, withstanding a knockdown in the final round for the big win.

Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, improved to 9-0 as a professional boxer. His undefeated record will likely be put to the test by Paul once again, however. Paul came into the match with a rematch clause in the event Fury won, and both boxers expressed their desire to see it through.

"$400,000 is nothing to him, he's won a lot more betting on me before so he's probably about even now," Paul said after the fight. "Sorry Drake, I'm gonna get that W in the rematch."

Drake can only hope to get better as a sports gambler, as he's had some high-profile misses over the years -- and particularly in combat sports. Last year, for example, Drake lost nearly $2.3 million betting on UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal.