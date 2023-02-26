On Sunday afternoon, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally step into the ring to face off in a one-on-one clash. The matchup has been more than a year in the making, having been canceled twice before finally getting put together for a showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Paul has started his career 6-0, defeating fellow social media influencers, former NBA stars and multiple stars from the world of mixed martial arts. He finally faces someone who has made a career as a traditional boxer in Fury, the unbeaten younger half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The two men have shared heaps of trash talk but on Sunday, one will claim victory and the other will have to live with the sting of their first defeat in the professional boxing ring.

The action gets underway at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below. CBS Sports will also have live coverage of the fight with round-by-round scoring and blow-by-blow updates to keep you up to date throughout the night.

Viewing information

Date: Feb. 26 | Location: Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Feb. 26 | Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia Start time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $49.99

Paul vs. Fury fight card, odds