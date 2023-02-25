A ranking by a major boxing outlet could be at stake when social media stars Jake Paul and Tommy Fury meet in an eight-round boxing main event Sunday. Their battle will close the curtain on the boxing Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight card (2 p.m. ET) from Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The fighters have a combined record of 14-0 but both have been heavily criticized for their meager competition while attempting to make their marks in professional boxing. But earlier this week representatives from the WBC, one of the sport's four major sanctioning bodies, released a statement saying they intend to include the winner of Sunday's fight in their official top-40 cruiserweight rankings. The WBC also reportedly plans on awarding a commemorative belt to the winner.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn recently won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was also named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury preview

One distinct advantage Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) has over Fury is that the former Disney actor has more high-pressure experience in the boxing realm. Paul has headlined pay-per-view cards in each of his past four fights and has never been lower than the co-main event in any of his six fights.

Fury's biggest audiences have come as part of the undercard on Tyson Fury's heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte in April of last year and on one of Paul's headlining cards. Fury appeared on the undercard of Paul's first fight against Tyron Woodley in August 2021. Fury squeezed out a four-round decision win against Anthony Taylor, a former Bellator MMA fighter who had just one previous professional boxing match. Afterward, Fury acknowledged he had some butterflies fighting before a large crowd at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Paul's hometown.

Paul told the media this week that he expects his experience under the bright lights to be a major advantage.

"He's never been on this big of a stage before, with this much of a spotlight and this much pressure," Paul said of Fury. "And I know he's going to choke."

Although Paul opened as steeper than a -200 favorite at most betting outlets, the boxing odds dropped amid numerous recent reports that Fury has looked impressive in training and sparring sessions.

British outlet Sky Sports reported that Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), according to his father and trainer John Fury, has knocked out numerous opponents in sparring sessions, including some heavyweight combatants, and sent one to the hospital. The younger Fury backed up those claims in a recent interview with the media outlet.

"I've never been a man to speak about sparring sessions, but I can quietly confirm that sparring has been brutal," the boxer told Sky Sports. "I'm dealing with people in the gym on a regular basis that would knock Jake Paul into next week."

Fury also repeated his prediction that Paul will never box again as a professional after they meet in Sunday's main event.

"I will stop him from thinking he can transfer over to professional boxing," Fury said.

