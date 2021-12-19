Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring on Saturday night, albeit against an unexpected, but familiar foe. Paul squares off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their August showdown. Paul was expected to face Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, but he was forced to withdraw just two weeks before with a medical issue.

Woodley, 39, gets one more chance at the major payday against the YouTube star after coming up short in the first meeting. The former UFC champion has fallen on hard times in the ring and cage since losing his title with many critics wondering why he can't seem to pull the trigger anymore. A win on Saturday night would go a long way in proving those doubters wrong.

"When I got the call for this fight, my thought was that things happened for a reason. Everything is aligned. Something wasn't sitting right for me about Jake fighting Tommy Fury. They didn't even have to finish their sentence before I said yes to the rematch," Woodley said. "I'm just excited about the opportunity to redeem myself. We found out a lot about each other that night in the ring. We have mutual respect, but there's still unfinished business. You have to be patient in finishing someone off in this sport. You have to respect their power and I'm not going to pretend like he doesn't have power. We both do."

Paul hopes to move on to more circus-type fights with a win on Saturday, perhaps against Fury again or maybe the likes of more UFC-level foes, like Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor. Diaz is in town this weekend to corner his teammate Chris Avila on the prelims when he takes on Anthony Taylor, which Paul has hinted at as being done intentionally. McGregor famously boxed Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, losing by 10th-round TKO in his professional debut.

"My career has become about shutting people up. This is another version of that. We're here to up the ante," Paul said at the final press conference. "Just because I'm paying him to beat me, doesn't mean he can. If anything, it's to my advantage, because he's going to come out recklessly and get caught. I hurt him multiple times in that first fight, and I didn't even hit him with my best shot. It was a bad night and I still beat him. He should be embarrassed by that."

Plus, the latest sporting crossover when NBA meets NFL in a four-round exhibition match. Deron Williams, a three-time NBA All Star, will meet Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time leading rusher, in a heavyweight contest. Both will be making their pro debuts. Williams is a part owner of Fortis MMA in Dallas, Texas, while Gore has trained in boxing for years, but never fought in a sanctioned match.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Paul vs. Woodley 2 fight card, odds, results

Jake Paul -240 vs. Tyron Woodley +200, cruiserweight (eight rounds)

Amanda Serrano (c) def. Miriam Gutierrez via unanimous decision (99-90 99-91 100-90)



Deron Williams def. Frank Gore via split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35) -- special exhibition

Liam Paro def. Yomar Alamo via split decision (94-95, 95-94, 96-93)

Chris Avila def. Anthony Taylor via majority decision (78-74, 77-75, 76-76)



J'Leon Love def. Marcus Oliveira via unanimous decision (77-75, 79-73, 78-74)

Paul vs. Woodley 2 info

Date: Dec. 18 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Dec. 18 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $59.99

Paul vs. Woodley 2 countdown

