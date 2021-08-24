It's fight week once again with another big PPV event on tap. This time, the eyes of the fight world descend upon Cleveland, Ohio, as social media influencer Jake Paul looks to take the next step in his professional boxing career when he faces off with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The fight headlines the latest Showtime Boxing PPV event and is set to go down inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds in the cruiserweight division.

Paul holds a perfect 3-0 record as a professional fighter, with wins over a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA star, and a former UFC fighter. That most recent win came against Ben Askren, a UFC veteran who is also friends with Woodley. Askren was never known as a striker, leading many to call for Paul to face an actually threatening opponent.

Woodley is just that -- an accomplished fighter who has succeeded on big stages before. He was also known for his impressive power punching in the Octagon, even if he had a tendency to be offensively passive, often trying to wait for an opportunity to land the perfect punch.

The card fills out nicely with decent names below the main event in a special five-fight main card attraction. Unified women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will put her trio of titles on the line against Yamileth Mercado in the co-main event. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois is back to take on Joe Cusumano and fellow celebrity attraction, Tommy Fury, opens the proceedings when he takes on Anthony Taylor at cruiserweight.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. You can also find viewing information for the bout below as it will air live on Showtime PPV.

Paul vs. Woodley fight card, odds

Jake Paul -190 vs. Tyron Woodley +160, cruiserweight (eight rounds)

Amanda Serrano (c) -2000 vs. Yamileth Mercado +1000, unified women's featherweight titles



Daniel Dubois -2000 vs. Joe Cusumano +1000, heavyweight (10 rounds)

Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchyk, welterweight (10 rounds)

Tommy Fury -1500 vs. Anthony Taylor +850, cruiserweight (six rounds)



Paul vs. Woodley info

Date: Aug. 29 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Aug. 29 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers | Live stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers | Showtime.com or the Showtime App Price: $59.99

Paul vs. Woodley countdown