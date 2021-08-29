Fight night is getting closer and closer from Cleveland. Social media star Jake Paul is preparing to make his fourth walk to the ring on Sunday night inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when he takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The two are set to battle over eight rounds at a contracted weight of 190 pounds. It all goes down on Showtime PPV with four bouts filling out the undercard.

Paul has made quite the debut into the sweet science with three bouts all ending rather quickly. The first came against another YouTuber in AnEson Gibb when he floored him in just over two minutes in January 2020. Then in November 2020, Paul made light work of former NBA player Nate Robinson in a knockout that went viral. Finally, Paul flattened former MMA champion Ben Askren in the first round of their bout in April, but many of the purists of the sport have called on him to face an opponent that will provide at least some resistance.

Woodley can provide just that. The former champion, who was able to defend his title four times, owns seven knockouts in 19 career wins. His star-making moment came with a thunderous first-round knockout of legend Robbie Lawler to earn the 170-pound title in 2016. The biggest questions he'll face when he enters the ring in Cleveland is just how quickly he can pick up the skills needed to outbox Paul when he makes his debut and how much age will play at factor at 39.

"I'm almost falling asleep over here listening to this guy. It's disgusting how much of a clown people have to be to be recognized. He's got the appearance of being about that action down, but I'm really like that," Woodley said at the final press conference. "This is the fight game. You can say what you want to say and you can do what you think fighters do. Jake does all the things to build the fight, but we're really here now. He's getting hurt on Sunday. All the people around him have lied to him. They don't want to lose their bag. They're not pushing him. You can come out with that dumb robot, it doesn't matter. You're getting knocked out."

Four more fights fill out the rest of the main card on Sunday night. Kicking things off will be a potential future opponent for Paul in the form of Tommy Fury. He's the younger half brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who rose to fame on British reality TV series "Love Island" as the runner up. Fury is 6-0 with four knockouts so far in his burgeoning career and a heavy favorite to beat Anthony Taylor. Plus, unified women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is back when she takes on Yamileth Mercado in the co-main event. And Ivan Baranchyk returns from his 2020 Fight of the Year with Jose Zepeda to take on Montana Love in a featured bout at welterweight.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. You can also find viewing information for the bout below as it will air live on Showtime PPV.

Paul vs. Woodley fight card, odds

Jake Paul -190 vs. Tyron Woodley +160, 190-pound catchweight (eight rounds)

Amanda Serrano (c) -2000 vs. Yamileth Mercado +1000, unified women's featherweight titles



Daniel Dubois -2000 vs. Joe Cusumano +1000, heavyweight (10 rounds)

Ivan Baranchyk -220 vs. Montana Love +180, welterweight (10 rounds)

Tommy Fury -1500 vs. Anthony Taylor +850, cruiserweight (six rounds)



Paul vs. Woodley info

Date: Aug. 29 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Aug. 29 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers | Live stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers | Showtime.com or the Showtime App Price: $59.99

Paul vs. Woodley countdown



