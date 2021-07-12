The boxing showdown between social media influencer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley finally has a date. The two men will meet on Sunday, Aug. 29 on Showtime pay-per-view. The two will meet at a 190-pound catchweight.

The event will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland with a start time of 8 p.m. ET. Paul vs. Woodley caps off a big weekend for Showtime Boxing, with David Benavidez battling Jose Uzcategui the previous night.

Woodley will be making his professional boxing debut. He won the UFC welterweight title in July 2016 and successfully retained the belt in his next five fights. Woodley's UFC run came to an ugly end when he and the promotion parted ways following a four-fight losing streak.

Paul has carried controversy from YouTube to the boxing ring, fighting three times on big stages and drawing eyeballs every step of the way. After debuting as a pro with a knockout of fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, Paul followed up with a viral knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson before most recently knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren. His career has drawn criticism and calls to face a more dangerous opponent, which Woodley would seem to be, having a background as a professional fighter, but with far more striking skills than Askren.

"I'm a grown ass man," said Woodley in a press release. "I don't play games with kids. They brought me in to take the trash out. You're welcome!"