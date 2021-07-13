Social media superstar Jake Paul will look to climb a bit closer to being viewed as a legitimate boxer this August. Paul is set to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a Showtime pay-per-view headliner in Cleveland on Sunday, Aug. 29. Woodley and Paul will come face-to-face at a press conference at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.

Paul is coming off a knockout win over another former UFC fighter, stopping Ben Askren in less than one round in April. That win ran Paul's pro record to 3-0, all three wins coming by knockout. Paul also has stoppage wins over fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson. A win over Woodley would be the most meaningful win of Paul's career as he's the most accomplished striker Paul will have ever stood across the ring from.

Woodley's UFC career came to an end after a four-fight losing skid. Prior to that bad run, Woodley established himself as one of the UFC's greatest welterweights ever, with a nearly three-year championship reign. Woodley's MMA record is 19-7-1 with seven knockout wins.