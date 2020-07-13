The Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo showdown has been canceled yet again after Herring turned in a second positive test for COVID-19, Top Rank announced on Monday. Herring and Oquendo were originally slated to face off on July 2 before Herring first tested positive for the coronavirus. The fight was bumped back to July 14, with hopes that Herring would have recovered and returned a negative test.

"I'm extremely disappointed that I'm not going to be able to fight tomorrow night," Herring said in a Top Rank release. "As I've shared previously, I tested positive for COVID-19 on June 22 after exhibiting symptoms. I quarantined and recovered as directed by my doctor. I then retested on July 3 and my test was negative, so this result is a complete surprise.

"I was fully prepared to make my second title defense tomorrow night. I am hoping that my team and Top Rank can reschedule this fight soon. Thank you for all the support everyone has shown. I can't wait to get back in the ring and perform."

The fight was scheduled to be contested for Herring's WBO junior lightweight championship, making it the first true world championship fight since boxing was halted due to the global pandemic.

Top Rank has been fighting an uphill battle in recent weeks, losing all but one of their planned main events for July as the promotion tries to operate in "the bubble" in Las Vegas.

It was announced by Top Rank that the co-main event fight between Mikaela Mayer and Helen Joseph will now be bumped to the main event of Tuesday night's card. Their bout was rescheduled from June after Mayer tested positive for COVID-19.