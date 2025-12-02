Undefeated IBF and WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has failed a Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency drug test and his unification bout with WBA champ Erislandy Lara is off. Alimkhanuly and Lara were set to fight on Saturday in San Antonio on the undercard of Lamont Roach Jr. vs Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz.

News of Alimkhanuly's failed test broke on Tuesday afternoon and was confirmed when veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael shared the VADA adverse analytical finding. In the VADA letter, the agency identified the presence of meldonium as the cause for the failed test.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency's substance profile on meldonium states, "In sport, evidence indicates that meldonium may increase endurance, improve rehabilitation following exercise, and enhance activations of the central nervous system. Meldonium may also provide cognitive advantages."

Since transitioning from an accomplished amateur career, Alimkhanuly has compiled a perfect 17-0 record, with 12 wins by stoppage. He was promoted from interim to full WBO champion in 2022, after Demetrius Andrade vacated the belt. Following a pair of successful title defenses, Alimkhanuly defeated Vincenzo Gualtieri in October 2023 to add the IBF title to his collection.

After two more successful defenses, Alimkhanuly was set to face Lara, an experienced veteran and former junior middleweight champion.

Lara won the vacamt WBA "regular" championship with an 80-second knockout of Thomas LaManna in May 2021. After a defense of that belt against Gary O'Sullivan, Lara was promoted to full champion.

Since his promotion to world champion, Lara has picked up stoppages of Michael Zerafa and Danny Garcia.

Premier Boxing Champions is currently looking to lock in a replacement opponent for Lara, who will still be set to defend his WBA title.