Jaron "Boots" Ennis returns to the ring on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, looking to continue his ascent as one of boxing's top American stars. While Ennis is facing Uisma Lima, much of the attention during fight week has been on a potential fight between Ennis and Vergil Ortiz in 2026.

Understandably, many are overlooking Lima (14-1, 10 KO) as a legitimate challenge to Ennis (34-0, 30 KO). After all, Lima's toughest fight came in 2023 against Aaron McKenna in a bout McKenna won by a near shutout on the scorecards. While Lima, an Angolan fighter competing out of Portugal, has traveled the world picking up solid wins in Germany, Canada and South Africa since that defeat, Ennis represents an entirely different level of opposition from the likes of Shervantaigh Koopman.

The real drama in this fight comes from Ennis fighting at junior middleweight for the first time in his career. Ennis had fought to the top of the welterweight division, capturing the IBF and WBA world titles before making the decision to move up to 154 pounds.

Lima is a legitimate 154-pound fighter, having long plied his trade in the division. Lima's time in the division makes him a fair opponent for Ennis' first fight at the weight, but expectations are for Ennis, a -3000 favorite, to get the win before attention shifts to the potential fight with Ortiz.

Ennis' promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, recently told ESPN that both sides want to get the fight done.

"We want the biggest fights after Saturday, and for me, the one that makes the most sense and the one that has been negotiated is Vergil Ortiz," Hearn said. "We sat in a room with Golden Boy and DAZN, we worked out the deal structure, and in his deal extension with us Boots signed for that fight with Ortiz."

Hearn went on to say that Golden Boy told him they wanted Ortiz to get through his fight against Erickson Lubin on Nov. 8 before negotiating terms for a fight with Ennis.

Let's take a look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event.

Ennis vs. Lima fight card, odds

Jaron Ennis -3000 vs. Uisma Lima +1200, junior middleweights

Alexis Barriere -125 vs. Guido Vianello +100, heavyweights

Tahmir Smalls -800 vs. Jose Roman Vazquez +500, welterweights

Prediction

There are always some questions when a fighter moves to a new weight class. Ennis' skills do appear as though they'll translate just fine moving up to 154 pounds. He's technically solid, strong and with good power. Lima is a solid fighter who should be able to give Ennis plenty of rounds as an intro to junior middleweight, but likely not much more. Then again, with Philadelphia is reeling after the Eagles, Flyers and Phillies all lost on Thursday, can Ennis break the curse for his hometown fans? Yes, he can -- and will, likely becoming the first man to stop Lima. Pick: Jaron Ennis via TKO8