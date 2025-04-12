Undefeated champions Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis battle for a pair of welterweight belts in a 12-round bout on Saturday. The main Ennis vs. Stanionis fight card at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., gets underway with the ring walk set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Ennis (33-0-1) is the IBF welterweight champion, first winning the title in January 2023. Stanionis (15-0) has been the WBA regular welterweight title holder since April 2022.

Ennis is a -900 favorite (risk $900 to win $100), while Stanionis comes back at +550 in the latest Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis odds. The over/under for total rounds is 10.5, with the Over at -200 and Under at +150. The fight going the distance is at -150, while 'no' is priced at +120. Before making any Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis picks, be sure to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Why you should back Ennis

Ennis, 27, will be making his fourth title defense of his IBF title. He is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision win over Karen Chukhadzhian in November 2024. It was a rematch of their Jan. 7, 2023, bout in which Ennis first earned the title with a 12-round unanimous decision. He then retained his title by knocking out Roiman Villa at 1:27 of the 10th round in July 2023, before stopping David Avanesyan in the fifth round of a 12-round bout in July 2024.

Ennis has registered 29 wins by knockout and four by decision with one no contest. The former Golden Gloves and USA Youth National champion turned pro in April 2016. In his first fight on April 30, 2016, he knocked out Cory Muldrew at 42 seconds of the first round of the scheduled four-round bout. He went on to win his first five fights by knockout.

Why you should back Stanionis

Stanionis, 30, has been boxing professionally since 2017, when he earned a knockout win over Rasheed Lawal at the 2:35 mark of the first round. We went on to win his first three professional fights and five of his first six by knockout. He is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision win over Gabriel Maestre in May 2024 to retain his WBA regular welterweight crown. He first won his title in April 2022, when he earned a split decision win over Radzhab Butaev.

Stanionis has registered nine wins by knockout and six by decision with one no contest. The Lithuanian boxer is a former European champion as an amateur, earning the gold medal in 2015 in Samokov. He won the bronze medal at the European Junior Championships in 2010. He also competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

How to make Ennis vs. Stanionis picks

