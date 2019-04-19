Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller fails additional drug tests after losing out on Anthony Joshua title fight, report says

Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller has failed two more Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tests in relation to his previously-scheduled bout against WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titleholder Anthony Joshua, ESPN's Dan Rafael reported on Friday. Miller, who was slated to take on Joshua in the champion's United States debut on June 1 in Madison Square Garden, failed a blood test (collected on March 31) which turned up positive for Human Growth Hormone while a third urine test (also collected on March 31) revealed positive results for both EPO as well as GW1516.

The positive tests for Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) merely add to the disappointment surrounding the nixed heavyweight title bout. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Miller had failed a VADA test collected on March 20 for the banned substance GW1516. Following the revelation of the failed test, the New York State Athletic Commission refused to license Miller for the heavyweight championship fight and Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn has already begun the process of attempting to find a new challenger for his client.

Friday evening, Miller issued a video statement to Rafael in which he apologized for the test failures.

"A lot can be said right now, I'm gonna get straight to the point. I messed up, I messed up, I made a bad call," Miller said. "A lot of ways to handle situations and I handled it wrongly and i'm paying the price for it."

Miller has now not only lost out on a massive payday and the chance to shock the world by becoming the unified heavyweight champion of the world, but he's now facing a lengthy suspension that will keep him away from the sport -- most likely for one year.

Joshua is still slated to headline the Madison Square Garden card on June 1 as he makes his first appearance in the U.S., though now we must all play the waiting game as we see who steps in to take the place of Miller.