Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller fails second drug test after losing out on Anthony Joshua title fight, a report says

Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller has failed a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test for the second time in relation to his previously-scheduled bout against WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titleholder Anthony Joshua, ESPN's Dan Rafael reported on Friday. Miller, who was slated to take on Joshua in the champion's United States debut on June 1 in Madison Square Garden, reportedly tested positive for Human Growth Hormone this time around.

The positive test for Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) merely adds to the disappointment surrounding the nixed heavyweight title bout. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Miller had failed a VADA test collected on March 20 for the banned substance GW1516. Following the revelation of the failed test, the New York State Athletic Commission refused to license Miller for the heavyweight championship fight and Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn has already begun the process of attempting to find a new challenger for his client.

The date of the positive HGH test is separate from the March 20 failure for GW1516.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including our preview of this weekend's action with Crawford vs. Khan and Garcia vs. Granados.

Miller has now not only lost out on a massive payday and the chance to shock the world by becoming the unified heavyweight champion of the world, but he's now facing a lengthy suspension that will keep him away from the sport -- most likely for one year.

Joshua is still slated to headline the Madison Square Garden card on June 1 as he makes his first appearance in the U.S., though now we must all play the waiting game as we see who steps in to take the place of Miller.