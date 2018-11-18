Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller shows off his power with fourth-round knock out of Bogdan Dinu

Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller is eager to get into the conversation of the world's elite heavyweights, and more performances like his fourth-round stoppage of Bogdan Dinu might soon get him there. Late in round four, Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) knocked out the previously undefeated Romanian, winning for the second time in less than two months.

Dinu (18-1, 14 KOs) started off well in his American debut. Boxing sharply behind his jab and moving around the ring, he had success keeping the 315-pound Miller off of him. In the third round, however, Miller started to apply more pressure in the form of heavy body shots, though one of them was judged to be too low. That low blow was one of the two times Dinu was on the canvas in the third round, though with the other being a slip, neither counted against him.

In the fourth round, however, Dinu was legally knocked to the canvas twice, and he never got up after the second. Miller continued to apply the pressure, working more and more to the body. It was shots to the head that eventually stopped Dinu though. First, Miller landed a beautiful three-punch combo, a right hook to the body, a sneaky right uppercut right up the middle, and finally a left hook to the head that sent Dinu tumbling down.

The big Romanian got up and showed plenty of courage in trying to continue, but Dinu barely had time to get back on his feet before a big right hand to the head from Miller stopped the fight once and for all.

It was an impressive close to the show by Miller, who can now turn his focus to a bigger name. He would like that to be Anthony Joshua, but it's unlikely he gets that fight right away. Perhaps more likely is the winner of Dillian Whyte vs. Dereck Chisora.

"The natural fight is the Whyte-Chisora winner, or loser," promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports prior to Miller's win over Dinu. Miller himself said in the ring, "I want AJ but he's busy ... If Whyte gets through Chisora, I'd like that!"

Miller actually spent much of the run-up to his bout with Dinu talking trash about Whyte, showing that he was already looking forward to a potential fight with the Brit. "He's a clown," Miller said of Whyte. "Nobody is afraid of him."

Whether it's Whyte or not, it certainly seems like Miller has much bigger names and challenges ahead of him in 2019.