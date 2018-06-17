Javier Fortuna falls out of ring in fight with Adrian Granados, leaves on stretcher

A freak accident in the fourth round of his junior welterweight bout against Adrian Granados on Saturday led to former 130-pound champion Javier Fortuna leaving on a stretcher after being pushed through the ring ropes.

Fortuna (33-2-1, 23 KOs) had been tied up in the corner with Granados (18-6-2, 12 KOs) when he fell backwards through the loose ropes after he leaned back against them. The Dominican Republic native appeared to hit his head and the back of his neck on a camera box before falling onto the floor.

.@AbejonFortuna falls through the ropes and suffers an unintentional injury resulting in a no contest against @ELTigreAG #FortunaGranados pic.twitter.com/vYK8yaQWLN — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 17, 2018

A ringside physician placed a neck brace onto Fortuna, 28, who had been deducted a pair of points earlier in the round by referee Robert Chapa for holding and leading with his head. Because the 10-round fight, which took place at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, was stopped at 2:50 of the round, thus falling 10 seconds shy of going four full rounds to become official, it was ruled a no contest.

"I feel like he felt like I was coming on," Granados said. "First and foremost, I pray that he's OK. No one wants the fight to end like this but I hope he's alright."

The 28-year-old Granados, a Mexican-American who fights out of his native Chicago, slowly began to change his tune when pressed during the post-fight interview about whether Fortuna was actually hurt.

"I think he was looking for an excuse and a way out of the fight," Granados said. "We were battling and he knew that I was just getting more physical and stronger. I just hope he's alright."

Showtime's Jim Gray reported that Fortuna complained of head pain to the ringside doctor and could not move his neck after falling.

"From my vantage point, both fighters were pushing and holding each other," Chapa said. "The momentum took him over. I didn't see him hit his head, but I could tell that he did when I came over to him. When I saw the stretcher coming in, I knew [the fight was over] and he was going to be taken out."

Fortuna was returning to the ring for the first time since dropping a split decision to unbeaten IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. in January. The loss to Easter snapped a four-fight win streak.

Granados was making his return to 140 pounds after consecutive losses to Adrien Broner and Shawn Porter at welterweight.

"If we've got a rematch [against Fortuna], let's do the rematch," Granados said. "I want to apologize to the public. I know I came off as a sore loser the last two fights but I don't know anyone who likes being a loser."