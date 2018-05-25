Jeff Horn avoids serious injury in three-car accident, will still fight Terence Crawford

A three-car accident in his native Brisbane, Australia, on Thursday wasn't enough to keep WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn from his June 9 mandatory title defense against Terence Crawford.

Horn (18-0-1, 12 KOs), who scored a disputed upset of Manny Pacquiao last July, escaped the accident without injury to preserve his fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The fight has already been postponed once from the original April 14 date following a minor hand injury to Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs).

"We don't let little things like car accidents or bruised hands stop us unlike those f—-ing American fighters, who if it was them they would be crying right now they would have to delay the fight," Duco Events promoter Dean Lonergan, who co-promotes Horn with Top Rank, told ESPN.

Horn, 30, was driving alone in his Lexus sedan following a training session with strength and conditioning coach Dundee Kim when he was struck by another vehicle.

"No one was badly hurt but it stunned me,'' Horn told the Courier Mail. "Fortunately I was in the car alone and my wife Jo and baby Isabelle were home. The man in the center of the crash just had his head buried in his hands. He was really upset, really in shock. I jumped out of the car to make sure everyone was OK. The ambulance people came but thankfully there weren't any serious injuries. It could have been much worse."

Horn, a former school teacher, continued his unlikely journey from obscurity to a world title when he defended his belt in December by stopping Gary Corcoran. He enters his toughest challenge to date against Crawford, who became the first junior welterweight to unify all four titles before moving up to 147 pounds.

"We're thankful Jeff was not hurt in the accident," Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti told ESPN. "However, come June 9 he's gonna run head straight into something that hits like a Mack truck and is as fast as a Lamborghini -- 'Bud' Crawford."