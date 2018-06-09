Jeff Horn makes weight on third attempt, title fight with Terence Crawford still a go

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn avoided some possible embarrassment on Friday in Las Vegas. The 147-pound champion who scored the controversial upset over Manny Pacquiao last summer, came in at 148 pounds on his first attempt on the scales for his scheduled 12-round bout with rising junior welterweight Terence Crawford.

Horn quickly stripped down and weighed in with a towel, only to come in at 147.5 pounds. After being allotted two hours to complete the cut, Horn was successful in his third attempt, coming in at exactly 147 pounds for his second defense of the WBO title.

Horn said he was surprised he missed the weight on the scales at the MGM Grand after being "comfortably" under on the scale in his room. He also noted that the Top Rank Boxing gym he was training at was too hot. Crawford, by the way, came in at 146.5 pounds on his first attempt.

"I think there was a bit of tricks up their sleeves with this one," Horn said after making weight. "He was just underweight and I was just over. I thought I was under actually. We thought we calibrated our scale with the correct weight. I knew this was coming and that they had plenty of tricks. I'm fine. I think they think I'm mentally weak. But we were bang on. Obviously, the scale was a bit tricky.

"I'm feeling good physically, just ready to rehydrate."

Whatever the case may be, the two top fighters at 147 pounds will square off on Saturday evening with a belt on the line. Coverage of the action begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.