Jermall Charlo robbed of over $150K in cash and jewelry following night club fight

Unbeaten middleweight contender Jermall Charlo was robbed of $40,000 in cash and $115,000 worth of jewelry early Sunday morning after an altercation inside Jay Z's 40/40 Club in New York. According to police, Charlo (26-0, 20 KO) allegedly got into an argument which turned physical inside the Manhattan night club. When he returned to his seat, a bag consisting of a reported $155,000 in cash and jewelry was missing.

In surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS New York, five women were seen exiting the club around 3 a.m. ET, including a woman described as police as 5-foot-10 and white with long blonde hair who was in possession of the blue bag.

The incident came just hours after the 27-year-old Charlo, the twin brother of WBC junior welterweight champion Jermell, made headlines for a backstage verbal altercation with middleweight star Daniel Jacobs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Charlo, who was originally scheduled to fight Saturday on the undercard of Deontay Wilder's WBC heavyweight title defense against Luis Ortiz, saw his bout moved to April 21, also in Brooklyn, when he'll face Hugo Centeno Jr. for the vacant WBC middleweight belt.

40/40 Club spokesman Didier Morais told the New York Daily News that the full surveillance video shows one of Charlo's friends taking off his shirt and handing the bag to a woman in the club.

"We, of course, have given all footage to the NYPD and have cooperated as we always do for the last 15 years," Morais said. "The bag in question was handed to one of the girls with the Charlo party by a friend of the party host and she walked out of the club with it."

In response to initial reports on Sunday, Charlo posted a tweet saying, "Fake News YEA F—-ING RIGHT." The former 154-pound titleholder, who gave up his IBF title early in 2017 to move up in weight, has yet to comment further on the incident.

After his verbal trading with Jacobs late Saturday, the two continued trading obscenity-filled tweets over the next day teasing a possible future fight between them. Charlo went so far as suggesting both forgo their previously announced fights to face each other.

"Let's cut the chase," Charlo tweeted. "Forget the fight with Centeno and The Poland Kid, let's make this s--t happen like good ole days."

The idea of a fight between both is complicated by the fact that Jacobs, a former PBC fighter advised by Al Haymon, left Showtime to sign a contract with HBO. But Jacobs, who faces Poland's Maciej Sulecki on April 28 at the Barclays Center, said in a press release Tuesday that he's ready and willing to see Charlo next.

"All my focus right now is on Maciej Sulecki and I know it's going to be a tough fight," Jacobs said. "This is the third undefeated fighter I have faced in a row, and after I've taken his 0, then if I don't get the 'GGG' [Gennady Golovkin] versus Canelo [Alvarez] winner, I'm happy to take Jermall Charlo's 0 too.

"Charlo is fighting a guy that Sulecki has already knocked out. These guys talk the talk but as you saw on Saturday when things get real it's another story. Charlo is already beaten and the bell hasn't even rung yet."

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Great Britain, who has positioned Jacobs as the face of his Matchroom Boxing USA promotion, wasn't outright against the idea of a Charlo bout.

"I think Danny versus Jermall Charlo is a great fight but we have plenty of business to take care of first," Hearn said. "Sulecki is going to be a real handful on April 28 and ultimately, we want the GGG versus Canelo winner but there's some real sauce in a Jacobs versus Charlo match up and it's one the fans would love to see."