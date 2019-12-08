Jermall Charlo stops Dennis Hogan with vicious left hook for seventh-round TKO victory

Jermall Charlo did not have any easy task in front of him when facing Dennis Hogan at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Hogan isn't known for having big power, but he is an awkward and accomplished fighter who many felt had been robbed of becoming a world champion in his previous fight, a controversial decision loss to Jaime Munguia in April. Hogan moved up in weight to face the WBC champ Charlo and found the waters of middleweight are filled with sharks with a bigger bite as Charlo scored a knockout in the seventh round.

The in-and-out style of Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KO) got the challenger off to a strong start in Round 1 as he utilized a solid double jab and the occasional sweeping hook to catch Charlo (30-0, 22 KO). Charlo slowly figured out his timing and distance, however, and in Round 4, caught Hogan with an uppercut that sent the challenger into a backward somersault in only the second knockdown of his career.

Hogan managed to rise to his feet and survive an aggressive onslaught from Charlo, even smiling at the champ before the round came to an end. Charlo continued to look for heavy power shots, seemingly having tasted the best of Hogan's power and finding it lacking.

While Charlo seemed to be dialing up an uppercut for the finish in Round 7, it was a lunging left hook that dropped Hogan to the canvas. Hogan rose to his feet once again to beat the count. However, as the referee told Hogan to walk forward, his legs betrayed him and he continued to stumble sideways, leading to the stoppage at the 0:28 mark of the round.

After the victory, Charlo was asked who he was looking to face off with next. With big names such as Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez holding the other world championships at middleweight, Charlo did not make any specific callouts.

"The middleweight division is wide open," Charlo said. "I'm here to fight whoever. You have to make the right decisions and make it at the right time."

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Charlo (c) 9 10 10 10 10 10 TKO 59 Hogan 10 9 9 8 9 9 54

Charlo vs. Hogan card, results



Jermall Charlo (c) def. Dennis Hogan via seventh-round TKO

Chris Eubank Jr. def. Matt Korobov via second-round TKO (shoulder injury)

Ryosuke Iwasa def. Marlon Tapales via 11th-round TKO

