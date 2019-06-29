Jermall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, expert pick

If it were up to unbeaten middleweight Jermall Charlo, he would be fighting exclusively against the biggest names available at 160 pounds.

Charlo (28-0, 21 KOs), the WBC interim titleholder, is easily the most talented and well-known middleweight under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old is also stranded on that island by himself as the most recent casualty of boxing's ongoing political and network divide.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a preview of Charlo-Adams at the 1:37:05 mark.

A native of Houston, Charlo returns to his home city in a headlining role on Saturday (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET) at NRG Arena against Brandon Adams (21-2, 13 KOs) knowing that all he can do simply his job and continue winning should he desire eventual showdowns with the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Daniel Jacobs, Gennady Golovkin and the remainder of top middleweights who currently ply their trade on the all-streaming app DAZN.

"All I can do is just call it like I see it," Charlo told CBS Sports' "State of Combat" podcast on Monday. "I'm not so focused on finding the big-name opponents. They are there. I guess that sooner or later they will come out and I will be able to get the fights that I want. But as of right now, this is what I have to go through and I'm not taking it lightly. I'm here to fight the best in the world.

"For sure, I'm watching them like knowing that I can beat those guys but at the same time, there is nothing I can do about that other than keep fighting so I can get the calls that I want."

The 29-year-old Adams is expected to provide a hungry challenge. The native of Los Angeles first came to be known in boxing during a pair of appearances on ESPN's "Boxcino" tournaments, including a 2014 decision loss to Willie Monroe Jr. in the middleweight final. But a three-year break from the sport which followed due to promotional and matchmaking issues stunted his growth.

Adams made up for lost time in a hurry upon his 2018 return, joining the cast of "The Contender" Season 5 and winning four consecutive fights in a six-month span, including a decision over Shane Mosley Jr. last November, to finish the season as champion.

"I always knew the road to the top wouldn't be easy," Adams said. "Nothing in boxing has been for me. I've always been ready to do whatever I had to do."

To help his chances, Adams has added the services of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach to pair with longtime coach Dub Huntley in preparation for Charlo.

"The combination of Dub and Freddie really gives me everything I could ever need for a fight like this," Adams said. "They teach me something new every day and I'm going to be confident in my abilities on fight night."

For Charlo, the twin brother of junior middleweight contender Jermell, Saturday's fight is all about another goal being fulfilled as he headlines a premium cable broadcast in his hometown.

"Something I always dreamed of is finally here and I couldn't be more excited," Charlo said. "It's going to be fireworks. I'm coming for the knockout every time. Houston is hot and the heat is going to be there fight night. I'm going to do what I normally do and give the crowd excitement.

"I'm going to finish this fight. My goal is to make quick work of Brandon and show him that there are levels to this. You might be a contender, but it's another thing to be a champion. The division is mine as long as I continue to do what I'm doing. I'm in a good place. I'm a force to be reckoned with in the 160-pound division."

Fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jermall Charlo -3333 Brandon Adams +1000 Interim middleweight title Erickson Lubin -2500 Zakaria Attou +900 Super welterweight Eduardo Ramirez -227 Claudio Marrero +175 Featherweight

Prediction

Expect Adams to have his work cut out for him in this fight in ways that go beyond being the visiting fighter in his opponent's backyard.

While Adams certainly has the look of an elite fighter with a good mix of speed and power, the sum of his parts seems to be a visible step behind the highest level, as evidenced in his two defeats -- the decision loss to Monroe and a 2015 stoppage to journeyman junior middleweight John Thompson.

Charlo's advantages of three inches in height and nearly four inches in reach will be key but so will be the disparity in punching power. Adams is athletic enough to hang but once Charlo commits to finishing him by lining up his dangerous counter right hand, the end will be near.

Pick: Charlo via TKO5