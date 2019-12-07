Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan fight prediction, start time, undercard, odds, live stream, how to watch

In April, 20-to-1 underdog Dennis Hogan traveled from Australia to Mexico City to face WBO super welterweight champ Jaime Munguia. He left having gained a lot of respect in the eyes of boxing fans, but without a championship. While Hogan appeared to have done enough to take the title, he came up on the short end of a majority decision. Saturday night, Hogan moves up in weight to challenge Jermall Charlo for the WBC middleweight title on Showtime.

Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) has found plenty of success throughout his career, though he may be the most lightly regarded champion at 160 pounds, with Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin and Demetrious Andrade holding the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, respectively. After holding the IBF belt at junior middleweight and successfully defending three times, Charlo made the jump up, beating Jorge Sebastian Heiland in a title eliminator in his first fight at the weight. With the WBC title on the line for Alvarez's fight with Golovkin, Charlo faced Hugo Centeno for the interim version of the title, scoring a knockout in the second round. After defending the interim belt against Matt Korobov, Charlo was promoted to full champ and defended the belt against Brandon Adams to set up his showdown with Hogan on Saturday.

Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs) went undefeated in his first 23 career fights, the only blemish a split draw in his third career bout. His first career defeat came to Jack Culcay in 2015 in a shot at the interim WBA super welterweight championship. After six more wins, and regional championships, Hogan found himself in Mexico City against Munguia. While the fight was competitive throughout, Hogan -- especially on the strength of early work -- seemed to have deserved the victory. Now, he'll look to make good in another shot to become a world champ.

Charlo currently sits as a -1300 favorite while Hogan is a +800 underdog at MGM. Hogan was as high as a +950 underdog as he entered the ring against Munguia, so he's no stranger to facing long odds in a big moment.

On the undercard, Chris Eubank Jr. and Matt Korobov meet in a middleweight fight, with a possible shot at the Charlo vs. Hogan winner on the line. Eubank Jr. has bounced back nicely from a decision loss to George Groves in early 2018 with a pair of victories, including a decision over James DeGale in February.

Eubank is a -270 favorite to Korobov at +220.

Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan viewing information

Date: Dec. 7 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- New York, New York

TV: Showtime | Stream: Showtime App

Prediction

Hogan has heart and isn't short on skill. But he is at a skill deficit against Charlo, who isn't as sloppy in his attack as Munguia. This isn't likely to be a thriller of a fight, even if Charlo doesn't have to worry about Hogan's power. Hogan is coming up in weight and it's been 12 fights since he scored a knockout. Charlo with the power and skill edge should be able to cruise to a fairly comfortable win with the big question being if he'll turn up the heat and look for a finish. Pick: Charlo UD