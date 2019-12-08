Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan fight results: Live boxing updates, start time, undercard
Follow along as Charlo defends his middleweight title in Brooklyn
Jermall Charlo is set to put his WBC middleweight championship on the line tonight from Barclays Center in New York City. Standing in the way of Charlo continuing his perfect run as a professional is capable former world title challenger Dennis Hogan. Hogan is coming off an ultra-controversial decision loss to Jaime Munguia in April.
Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) is making the second defense of his world title, his second championship across two weight classes. Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KO) is talented, but may lack the power to keep the skilled Charlo cautious offensively. Chris Eubank Jr vs. Matt Korobov goes down on the undercard, with a shot at the winner of the main event possible for the winner. And Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa will open the card with a 120 pound interim belt on the line.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Charlo vs. Hogan card, results
Jermall Charlo (c) vs. Dennis Hogan -- WBC middleweight title
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Matt Korobov -- Middleweights
Ryosuke Iwasa def. Marlon Tapales via 11th-round TKO
