Boxing fans who tune in to Saturday's Showtime Boxing pay-per-view are in for a special two-for-one treat with six fights across two three-fight cards. Headlining those cards are the Charlo twins, Jermall and Jermell, both champions and both putting their championships on the line against proven, dangerous opponents.

The first of the two cards is headlined by Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KO) putting his WBC middleweight championship on the line against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KO). Charlo, a former super welterweight champion, will be making the second defense of his middleweight belt against Derevyanchenko, who is getting his third crack at a world title after razor thin losses to Daniel Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Also on the first card, Brandon Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 KO) will defend his WBA super bantamweight title against Damien Vazquez (15-1-1 8 KO) and Daniel Roman (27-3-1, 10 KO) will battle Juan Carlos Payano (21-3, 9 KO) in a WBA super bantamweight title eliminator.

Read on for the full card with odds from William Hill Sportsbook as well as details on how to watch the event live on pay-per-view.

Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko fight card, odds

Jermall Charlo (c) -190 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko +160, WBC middleweight championship

Brandon Figueroa (c) -4000 vs. Damien Vazquez +1500, WBA super bantamweight championship



Daniel Roman -2000 vs. Juan Carlos Payano +1000, super bantamweights



How to watch Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko

Date: Sept. 26 | Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: Showtime PPV -- $74.99) | Stream: Sho.com -- $74.99