A huge pay-per-view card is on tap Saturday when the Charlo twins headline a Showtime Boxing doubleheader from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The six-fight event begins at 7 p.m. ET. Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) defends his WBC middleweight title against contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs), who impressed in two previous title shots despite coming up short.

Charlo is a -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko odds from William Hill, with the 34-year-old Ukrainian getting +155 (risk $100 to get $155) as the underdog. The fight going the full 12 rounds is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100).

Charlo's 30-year-old twin, Jermell, is a bigger favorite in his super welterweight unification bout against Jeison Rosario. Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) is a -450 favorite in the latest Charlo vs. Rosario odds from William Hill, with Rosario getting +350 as the underdog. Before making any Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko picks or Charlo vs. Rosario picks, see the latest boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. Kahn manages nearly 10 percent of Top Rank's fighters, and he can be seen and heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" show on FITE TV.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 22-1 on SportsLine boxing picks since the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, returning $1,840 to $100 bettors.

Last week, Kahn said Jose Pedraza would beat Javier Molina in a 10-round decision, and that's exactly what happened. Last year in the heavyweight division, Kahn called Deontay Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge.

Now, with Saturday's Showtime Boxing card fast approaching, Kahn has studied Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario from every angle, identified the best value in the boxing odds and released highly confident picks. Head to SportsLine to see all of his boxing picks.

Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko preview

Kahn knows Charlo is undefeated and one of the world's top pound-for-pound fighters. He has a three-inch height advantage, plus a five-inch reach advantage, over Derevyanchenko.

The challenger will have to be wary of "Charlo's perfectly timed uppercut, which was the undoing of Julian Williams and seems to be the punch that could be most effective in this fight for the taller Charlo against the shorter, forward-walking Derevyachenko," Kahn told SportsLine.

But, Kahn continued, Derevyanchenko's blemished record is a bit misleading. "Those two losses are a split decision loss to Danny Jacobs in 2018 and what could be considered a disputed and controversial loss to Gennady Golovkin in 2019," Kahn said. "I was front-row ringside for the Golovkin fight and I had it at a draw at worst."

Derevyanchenko will apply constant pressure that could expose him to Charlo's power. "Derevyanchenko needs to stay off the canvas and not lose any 10-8 rounds with any flash knockdowns," Kahn said, noting he has a strong prediction on exactly how it plays out. You can see Kahn's Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko picks at SportsLine.

How to make Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko picks

In the first headline bout, Kahn says Jermell Charlo will use his reach advantage to defeat Rosario, who has "a propensity to fight small and telegraph his punches." Kahn also has a very confident pick on Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko, including a prediction on how long that fight lasts. You can see all his picks and analysis right here.

Who wins Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko? Exactly how long does the fight last? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the fight game manager who is 22-1 on boxing picks since the sport returned, and find out.