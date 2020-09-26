The Charlo twins will co-headline a blockbuster pay-per-view card on Saturday from Mohegan Sun Arena. The Showtime Boxing doubleheader begins at 7 p.m. ET, and WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) faces a dangerous title defense against two-time title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs). The 34-year-old Ukrainian's losses were a split decision and a controversial unanimous decision against Gennady Golovkin last year.

Charlo is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko odds from William Hill, with the 34-year-old Ukrainian getting +160 (risk $100 to win $160) as the underdog.

Charlo's 30-year-old twin, Jermell, is a bigger favorite in his super welterweight unification bout against Jeison Rosario. Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) is a -500 favorite in the latest Charlo vs. Rosario odds from William Hill, with Rosario getting +380 as the underdog. Charlo defeated Tony Harrison in December to avenge his only loss, while Rosario has eight wins and a draw since his only loss in 2017. Before making any Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko picks or Charlo vs. Rosario picks, see the latest boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. Kahn manages nearly 10 percent of Top Rank's fighters, and he can be seen and heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" show on FITE TV.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 22-1 on SportsLine boxing picks since the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, returning $1,840 to $100 bettors.

Last week, Kahn said Jose Pedraza would beat Javier Molina in a 10-round decision, and that's exactly what happened. Last year in the heavyweight division, Kahn called Deontay Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge.

Now, with Saturday's Showtime Boxing card fast approaching, Kahn has studied Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario from every angle, identified the best value in the boxing odds and released highly confident picks. Head to SportsLine to see all of his boxing picks.

Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko preview

Kahn is impressed by Jermall Charlo's unblemished record and calls him one of sport's 10 best fighters. Charlo also stands three inches taller than the Ukrainian and has a five-inch reach advantage, so Derevyanchenko will move forward and apply pressure.

The boxing analyst said the size difference shouldn't be a major issue. "Derevyanchenko has learned how to mitigate those disadvantages with constant forward pressure and head movement," Kahn told SportsLine.

But Kahn says this could get the challenger in trouble against a fighter like Charlo, who caught Julian Williams with a "perfectly-timed uppercut," which "seems to be the punch that could be most effective in this fight for the taller Charlo against the shorter, forward-walking Derevyachenko."

Kahn was ringside for the Golovkin fight just over a year ago, and he "had it at a draw at worst," so Derevyanchenko's two losses against Charlo's unbeaten mark could be misleading. And Kahn said, "Sources close to Derevyanchenko have told me that his confidence is through the roof," so this fight could go either way.

Kahn has a confident prediction on exactly which way it will go. You can see Kahn's Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko picks at SportsLine.

How to make Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko picks

In the first headline bout, Kahn says Jermell Charlo will use his reach advantage to defeat Rosario, who has "a propensity to fight small and telegraph his punches." Kahn also has a very confident pick on Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko, including a prediction on how long that fight lasts. You can see all his picks and analysis right here.

Who wins Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko? Exactly how long does the fight last? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the fight game manager who is 22-1 on boxing picks since the sport returned, and find out.