Jermall Charlo wins unanimous decision over Matt Korobov to retain WBC interim middleweight belt

Following his brother Jermell's shocking upset loss to Tony Harrison earlier in the night, Jermall Charlo redeemed the family name with a unanimous decision victory over Matt Korobov to remain undefeated and in control of the WBC interim middleweight title.

Charlo's (28-0, 21 KOs) trainer Ronnie Shields admitted on the broadcast that Jermell's loss affected Jermall, and was something they talked about. Shields tried to downplay the impact, but whether it was that, or simply strong fighting from Korobov -- a last minute replacement for Willie Monroe Jr., who tested positive for increased levels of testosterone -- the Russian challenger got out to a strong start.

Boxing out of the southpaw stance, Korobov (28-2, 14 KOs) had a lot of success sneaking in straight left hands to Charlo's face, and was getting out of the way of most of Charlo's power punches.

As the rounds went on though, Charlo started to gain a stronger foothold in the fight. He was consistently both out-throwing and out-landing Korobov. Though while doing so, Charlo wasn't exactly landing too many of the punishing blows he needed to really hurt Korobov and take full control of the bout.

At least until the 12th and final round, when Charlo started rocking Korobov with some heavy combinations. Yet while he was staggered, and at a few different points looked on the verge of being knocked out, Korobov survived until the final bell.

That proved to just be a moral victory for Korobov though, as all three judges had Charlo winning the bout -- including one by a shocking 119-108 margin.