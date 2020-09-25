Seemingly from the moment that Saturday's super welterweight unification against Jermell Charlo was announced, Jeison Rosario has not been shy about his intentions.

"This is going to be a war," Rosario said during Wednesday's final press conference. "I'm a warrior, and I'm going to find a way to win. That's the only thing on my mind."

Despite being the only fighter bringing two world titles into this weekend's unique pay-per-view doubleheader (Showtime PPV, 7 p.m. ET) inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, there's a feeling as if Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs) is playing with house money as the unlikely underdog with nothing to lose.

Rosario, 25, wasn't supposed to beat then-unified champion Julian Williams when he stopped him in January. The native of the Dominican Republic is a 3-1 underdog to do the same to Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs).

Either way, the fighter nicknamed "Banana" isn't taking anything to chance. Although he said he would be willing to box for 12 rounds only if Charlo makes him, he prefers going to war and promises a potassium-filled right hand repeatedly reserved for the WBC champion's chin.

Many fighters who have employed a similar strategy against the 30-year-old Charlo have ended up looking up at the lights. It brings to light questions of whether this is a smart game plan for Rosario despite, simultaneously, being his only legitimate chance to win.

"We are all strong fighters and everybody has a puncher's chance, but it's about skills," Charlo told CBS Sports HQ on Thursday. "Skills make the fights and skills pay the bills. I'm not too focused on his power, he needs to be focused on my power. I'm the one who has spectacular knockouts and put guys to sleep. He can punch guys but he has had some different oppositions.

"We going into this fight, we are evenly matched. We've both got attributes that are great but I feel like I'm the better fighter and I'm the king of the division."

The winner of Charlo-Rosario will be the clear power broker at 154 pounds after securing three of four recognized world titles. (Patrick Teixeira currently holds the WBO title.) It's a division currently stacked with capable contenders and former champions including Erislandy Lara, Tony Harrison, Williams, Erickson Lubin and Jarrett Hurd.

What Charlo must contend with is the great unknown regarding Rosario's true ceiling and the fact that the Williams upset marked just the first time Rosario underwent a full professional training camp despite being a 21-fight veteran.

"People are going to see on Saturday that it was no fluke that I beat Julian Williams the way that I did," Rosario said.

While Charlo is clearly the class of the division at the moment given his sublime mix of speed, power, athleticism and a menacing desire to finish opponents, Rosario is the wild card whose true level of talent remains unknown.

Fight card, odds

Jermell Charlo (c) -450 vs. Jeison Rosario (c) +350, WBC, WBA, IBF super welterweight unification

Luis Nery -2200 vs. Aaron Alameda +1100, vacant WBC super bantamweight title



John Riel Casimero (c) -700 vs. Duke Micah +500, WBO bantamweight title

Prediction

Although Rosario proved against Williams that he can take a big punch in order to stay in the pocket and land counter shots of his own, he has also been stopped once before in a 2017 loss to credible journeyman Nathaniel Gallimore.

There's no question Rosario's destruction of Williams was impressive for reasons that extend beyond how unlikely the outcome seemed at the time. But is there reason to believe the TKO was a bit of fool's gold considering Williams had previously been stopped before in disastrous fashion by Charlo's older brother, and former 154-pound world champion, Jermall?

Charlo believes that to be true. Yet even though he's expected to have an advantage as the more skilled power puncher who can end the fight with one shot, Charlo must avoid making the same mistake of not throwing enough punches that he made in a pair of close title fights he split over the last two years against Harrison.

Either way, the more you listen to Rosario talk, the more you get the idea he doesn't want to gamble on the hope that the judges see the fight his way. That posture of reckless endangerment will likely become his undoing against a sniper as powerful and precise as Charlo, who is looking to make a monster statement in his first headlining PPV role.

Pick: Charlo via TKO10