The Charlo brothers headline a pair of cards on a two-for-one Showtime Boxing pay-per-view this Saturday. In the main event of the second of the three-fight cards, Jermell Charlo and Jeison Rosario will battle in a unification bout in the super welterweight division.

Charlo (33-1, 17 KO) will be making the first defense of his WBC title since winning the belt back with a knockout of Tony Harrison two fights after Harrison scored a controversial upset in their first meeting. Rosario (20-1, 14 KO) scored a big upset in January, knocking out Julian Williams to win the WBA and IBF belts.

On the undercard, Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KO) will battle Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KO) in a battle of unbeaten fighters for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title and John Riel Casimero (29-4, 20 KO) will put his WBO bantamweight title on the line against former Olympian Duke Micah (24-0, 19 KO).

Read on for the full card with odds from William Hill Sportsbook as well as details on how to watch the event live on pay-per-view.

Charlo vs. Rosario fight card, odds

Jermell Charlo (c) -500 vs. Jeison Rosario (c) +380, WBC, WBA, IBF super welterweight unification

Luis Nery -2200 vs. Aaron Alameda +1100, vacant WBC super bantamweight championship



John Riel Casimero (c) -900 vs. Duke Micah +600, WBO bantamweight championship



How to watch Charlo vs. Rosario

Date: Sept. 26 | Start Time: Approximately 30 minutes after the first card ends, which starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: Showtime pay-per-view ($74.99) | Stream: Sho.com ($74.99)