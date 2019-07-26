Jose Ramirez vs. Maurice Hooker odds, date: Picks, predictions from proven boxing expert

Welterweight champion Maurice Hooker returns home Saturday, July 26, when he battles WBC champ Jose Ramirez in a super lightweight unification bout in Arlington, Tex. The main event starts at approximately 11 p.m. ET from the College Park Center at the University of Texas-Arlington. Hooker (26-0-3, 17 KOs) took the WBO title in June 2018 with a split-decision win in England over Terry Flanagan. Ramirez (24-0, 16 KOs) defeated a bigger and taller Amir Imam in March 2018 to win the vacant 140-pound WBC belt. Both undefeated fighters have made two successful title defenses. Sportsbooks list Ramirez as a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Ramirez vs. Hooker odds, with Hooker getting +105 (risk $100 to win $105) as the underdog. The draw is going off at +1600 (risk $100 to win $1,600). With Vegas constantly updating odds ahead of Saturday's start time, you'll want to see the Ramirez vs. Hooker picks from SportsLine boxing expert Peter Kahn before you make your own predictions.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring.

Kahn is intimately familiar with these boxers: He nailed each of their previous fights with uncanny prescience. Before Ramirez faced challenger Jose Cepeda in February, Kahn told readers to back Ramirez in a fight that would go the distance. The result? Ramirez won a brutal 12-round decision.

When Hooker fought unbeaten Alex Saucedo last November, Kahn told readers that while Saucedo "possessed power, once Hooker settled in and got his timing down, he would start to hit Saucedo at will." That's exactly what happened as Hooker stopped Saucedo with a seventh-round TKO. Anyone who has followed Kahn's boxing picks is way, way up.

Kahn knows Ramirez, 26, "has a granite chin" and would be a bigger favorite if the fight wasn't taking place in Hooker's hometown. Although Ramirez's first two title defenses came in his hometown of Fresno, Calif., he has plenty of experience fighting in Texas and is very comfortable there. Ramirez won a unanimous decision over Antonio Orozco last September, which included two knockdowns, then a majority decision over Zepeda in February.

But just because Ramirez has a spotless record, without even a draw, doesn't mean he'll beat Hooker in what will be a very hostile environment.

In addition to raucous crowd support, Hooker, 29, will have a 7.5-inch reach advantage. That helped him in November when he earned a TKO win over the previously undefeated Saucedo. In that bout, Hooker overcame a second-round knockdown and now he gets his reward -- a title fight near his hometown of Dallas.

"It's been crazy at home since the fight was announced," Hooker told reporters. "Everybody has been telling me they are coming and telling me to put on a show. I'm confident I'll get the win, as is Jose. I've been watching him and it's going to be tough in the opening rounds, but I will take over and make him adjust to me. Dallas seeing me fight as a world champion is so big for me and for the city. All the kids I've spoken to in the schools, the people who look up to me, can now watch me live."

