Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Boxing: Fight card, start time, watch live stream online
Watch 11 bouts as fighters try to defend their titles, and two make their debut
Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Boxing is presenting the Jose Sulaiman World Invitational from Louisville, Kentucky, on SportsLive Friday night, featuring 11 different bouts spanning seven different weight classes. The event comes from the KFC Yum! Center, and has two fighters making their pro debuts while others try to defend undefeated records. It's a full evening of solid boxing, and it will certainly be an exciting night of fights.
Here's all the information you need to catch the action from Louisville.
How to watch the Jose Sulaiman World Invitational
Date: Friday, April 27
Location: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Stream: SportsLive
Fight card
|Red Corner
|Blue Corner
|Weight Class
|Rounds
Trevis Burgos (debut)
Darrell Robinson (debut)
Welterweight
|4
JaNelson Bocachica (9-0-0, 6 KOs)
Pablo Sanchez (10-2-0, 5 KOs)
Junior middleweight
|6
Marcus Carter (5-0-0, 5 KOs)
Antwaun Taylor (4-6-0, 1 KO)
Heavyweight
|6
Alycia Baumgardner (5-0-0, 4 KOs)
Kirstie Simmons (8-3-0, 2 KO)
Junior lightweight
|6
Joshua Temple (5-0-0, 4 KO)
Muhammad Abdullah (2-0-1, 1 KO)
Cruiserweight
|6
Carlos Dixon (2-0-0, 1 KO)
Aaron Hollis (5-4-0, 2 KOs)
Junior lightweight
|6
Sergiy Lubkovich (7-0-0, 6 KOs)
Karim Mayfield (21-4-1, 11 KOs)
Welterweight
|10
Brad Solomon (27-1-0, 9 KOs)
Paddy Gallagher (13-3-0, 8 KOs)
Welterweight
|10
Fredrick Lawson (26-1-0, 21 KOs)
Baishanbo Nasiyiwula (13-1-1, 6 KOs)
Welterweight
|10
Chris van Heerdan (25-2-1, 12 KOs)
Timo Schwarzkopf (18-1-0, 10 KOs)
Welterweight
|10
Felix Diaz (19-2-0, 9 KOs)
Francisco Santana (24-6-1, 12 KOs)
Welterweight
|10
