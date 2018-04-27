Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Boxing: Fight card, start time, watch live stream online

Watch 11 bouts as fighters try to defend their titles, and two make their debut

Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Boxing is presenting the Jose Sulaiman World Invitational from Louisville, Kentucky, on SportsLive Friday night, featuring 11 different bouts spanning seven different weight classes. The event comes from the KFC Yum! Center, and has two fighters making their pro debuts while others try to defend undefeated records. It's a full evening of solid boxing, and it will certainly be an exciting night of fights.

SportsLive is an online streaming service offering subscribers the ability to watch and listen to over 6,200 live events and 11,000 on-demand videos from 60+ partner schools. It is the most comprehensive collegiate sports streaming service available and it covers more than 30 sports.

Here's all the information you need to catch the action from Louisville.

How to watch the Jose Sulaiman World Invitational

Date: Friday, April 27
Location: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Stream: SportsLive

Fight card

Red CornerBlue CornerWeight ClassRounds

Trevis Burgos (debut)

Darrell Robinson (debut)

Welterweight

4

JaNelson Bocachica (9-0-0, 6 KOs)

Pablo Sanchez (10-2-0, 5 KOs)

Junior middleweight

6

Marcus Carter (5-0-0, 5 KOs)

Antwaun Taylor (4-6-0, 1 KO)

Heavyweight

6

Alycia Baumgardner (5-0-0, 4 KOs)

Kirstie Simmons (8-3-0, 2 KO)

Junior lightweight

6

Joshua Temple (5-0-0, 4 KO)

Muhammad Abdullah (2-0-1, 1 KO)

Cruiserweight

6

Carlos Dixon (2-0-0, 1 KO)

Aaron Hollis (5-4-0, 2 KOs)

Junior lightweight

6

Sergiy Lubkovich (7-0-0, 6 KOs)

Karim Mayfield (21-4-1, 11 KOs)

Welterweight

10

Brad Solomon (27-1-0, 9 KOs)

Paddy Gallagher (13-3-0, 8 KOs)

Welterweight

10

Fredrick Lawson (26-1-0, 21 KOs)

Baishanbo Nasiyiwula (13-1-1, 6 KOs)

Welterweight

10

Chris van Heerdan (25-2-1, 12 KOs)

Timo Schwarzkopf (18-1-0, 10 KOs)

Welterweight

10

Felix Diaz (19-2-0, 9 KOs)

Francisco Santana (24-6-1, 12 KOs)

Welterweight

10
