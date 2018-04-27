Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Boxing: Fight card, start time, watch live stream online

Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Boxing is presenting the Jose Sulaiman World Invitational from Louisville, Kentucky, on SportsLive Friday night, featuring 11 different bouts spanning seven different weight classes. The event comes from the KFC Yum! Center, and has two fighters making their pro debuts while others try to defend undefeated records. It's a full evening of solid boxing, and it will certainly be an exciting night of fights.

SportsLive is an online streaming service offering subscribers the ability to watch and listen to over 6,200 live events and 11,000 on-demand videos from 60+ partner schools. It is the most comprehensive collegiate sports streaming service available and it covers more than 30 sports.

Here's all the information you need to catch the action from Louisville.

How to watch the Jose Sulaiman World Invitational

Date: Friday, April 27

Location: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Stream: SportsLive

Fight card