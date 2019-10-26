Josh Taylor battles by Regis Prograis to unify junior welterweight titles, win WBSS tournament

Relying on equal measures of precision and power to make a resounding statement, unbeaten Josh Taylor of Scotland may have just solidified himself as the best junior welterweight in the world.

Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs), who overcame a right eye that was cut and swollen shut late in the fight, held off a rally from Regis Prograis on Saturday to claim a majority decision and unify 140-pound titles at the O2 Arena in London.

Two judges scored it 115-113 and 117-112 for Taylor while the third had it 114-114. CBS Sports scored it 117-112 for Taylor.

"That was a walk in the park, wasn't it?" Taylor said sarcastically. "What a fight. All respect to Regis Prograis, a great champion. But the best man won."

The finals of the World Boxing Super Series tournament left the 28-year-old Taylor hoisting the Muhammad Ali trophy, given to the winner and fans clamoring for him to put his IBF and WBA titles against WBO and WBC champion Jose Ramirez.

To get there, Taylor relied on his size by putting constant pressure on Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) and smothering throughout the first half of the fight. What that created was a high-speed and entertaining fight at close range as Taylor appeared to edge a number of close rounds through being the aggressor and landing heavy hooks.

Although Prograis was busy to the body throughout, he was unable to land anything of significance to dissuade Taylor's aggression until late in the fight. Surprisingly, Prograis was forced to become more boxer than puncher, and Taylor did well to lean on him and move Prograis around the ring in the middle rounds.

The 30-year-old Prograis, a native of New Orleans who fights out of Houston, was able to create more space in the second half and turned into the aggressor during the championship rounds despite a bloody nose and swelling around his own right eye.

"[Prograis] was very strong and had good head movement. He lived up to his name and his power definitely precedes his reputation," Taylor said. "But I knew I could beat him with the power and the jab but respect to him. It was just the free flowing and the boxing and my speed, I don't think he quite expected it."

Despite suffering his first defeat in such a close manner, Prograis showed nothing but class after the fight.

"It was a close fight. I know he was at home and I knew it would be close but the better man won tonight and that's cool," Prograis said. "I thought it was pretty even all the way until the last three rounds and I thought I caught up but he won. I can't say nothing about it. No excuses at all.

"Thank y'all England and I'll be back. Hopefully we come back and do a part two."

Taylor, who reached the finals of the tournament by defeating then-unbeatens Ryan Martin and Ivan Baranchyk, turned his attention after the fight to Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs). Although it might seem difficult in theory to make an undisputed title fight between the two considering Ramirez is promoted by Top Rank and fights on ESPN, Ramirez did fight on DAZN in July when he stopped Maurice Hooker to unify titles.

"Let's get it on, let's get Ramirez," Taylor said. "Hey Ramirez, where are you at? Let's do it."