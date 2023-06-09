Undefeated champion Josh Taylor puts his WBO light-welterweight belt at risk Saturday against former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in a 12-round boxing main event. Their showdown headlines the pay-per-view main card (10 p.m. ET) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Taylor was the unified light-welterweight king, holding all four belts, before vacating three of them so he was not contractually tied to fights against mandatory challengers. This freedom allowed him to pursue high-profile matchup such as this one against Lopez, a fellow rising star who has long stated his desire to move up in weight class and pursue more titles. The winner of Saturday's fight will also earn Ring Magazine's recognition as the division's top fighter.

Taylor is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Lopez is priced at +150 in the latest Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds completed is 10.5. Before making any picks for Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Tayor, make sure you check out the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 40-12 on his last 52 SportsLine boxing picks, returning $4,000 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez in sight, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident picks for the fight. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez preview

Both Taylor and Lopez are considered among boxing's rising stars. Coincidentally, both are coming off disputed split-decision victories that threatened to derail their career trajectories.

Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) retained the unified light-welterweight crown with a split decision in his native Scotland over previously unbeaten Jack Catterall last February. Taylor survived a knockdown and got his hand raised despite the majority of observers believing his opponent won the fight.

Even so, the 32-year-old remains generally regarded as one of the sport's most polished fighters. He is a southpaw but often confuses opponents by leading with his power hand, a straight left that sets up combinations. He started his career with seven consecutive stoppage victories and his straight-ahead approach often leads to action-packed fights.

Although Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) is just 25, he has already accomplished some significant milestones that have made him one of the sport's biggest draws. The Brooklyn native won the IBF lightweight title in December 2019 but became a household name when he upset Vasiliy Lomachenko for the unified crown in October 2020 as a 7-1 underdog.

At the time, Lomachenko was the top-rated boxer in the pound-for-pound world rankings but appeared outclassed by Lopez, who looked faster and stronger on his way to winning a unanimous decision. But Lopez saw his momentum halted in November 2021 when he lost the belts in his first defense against George Kambosos Jr., who won a split decision as a nearly 10-1 underdog.

Lopez moved up in weight and his last outing saw him barely survive with a split decision against late-replacement opponent Sandor Martin, a performance Lopez later blamed on overlooking his opponent. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez picks

Kahn likes the Over 10.5 rounds at a price of -220 in the latest boxing odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He's also made the call on a method-of-victory prop that pays plus-money, as well as a confident money-line pick. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So, who wins Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez, and which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of $4,000, and find out.