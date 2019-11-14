Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Daniel Jacobs in danger as NSAC says Matchroom Boxing 'has violated Nevada law'

After yet another drug test debacle in the career of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing thought they'd found a solution to save his Dec. 20 clash with Daniel Jacobs: just move the fight out of Nevada. Chavez vs. Jacobs was moved to Phoenix and the world kept spinning ... before the Nevada State Athletic Commission stepped in.

The NSAC suspended Chavez on Oct. 31 after "evading VADA collectors at his Studio City home." A hearing would, as is standard, be set for Chavez to explain his side of the story to the commission, but Hearn and Matchroom simply pulled up stakes and relocated the clash. That is when NSAC chief Bob Bennett spoke up.

"Based on Matchroom's ongoing dealings with Chavez while he has been on suspension, it is apparent that Matchroom has violated Nevada law," Bennett wrote in a letter to World Boxing News. "Further, given that Chavez's suspension is based on his refusal to submit to a drug test requested by the NSAC. Thus an anti-doping violation. It is apparent that the event scheduled to occur in Arizona on December 20, 2019, is in violation of the Ali Act. As such, Matchroom is promoting an event that potentially violates federal law."

Bennett went on to state Hearn may not be licensed as a promoter in Nevada again as a result of the actions. Furthermore, he said the NSAC will "consider their options" if the matter is not resolved.

Chavez failed a drug test in November 2009, testing positive for Furosemide -- an agent often used to mask steroid use. He was handed a seven month suspension by NSAC, along with a $10,000 fine and his win over Troy Rowland was overturned to a no contest. In September 2012, Chavez failed another drug test after his loss to Sergio Mora, this time for marijuana. NSAC came down hard, hitting him with a nine-month suspension and a $900,000 fine. That fine was eventually reduced to $100,000 on appeal.

Gabe Rosado (24-12-1, 14 KOs) could face Jacobs (35-3) as a replacement opponent to avoid the potential legal issues.