Two of the most popular Mexican boxers in history will face off for a third time in exhibition action on Friday at Las Torres de Tijuana Hotel in Tijuana when Julio Cesar Chavez meets Jorge "Travieso" Arce. Chavez's son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., will also be in action on the card, though the former middleweight champion will be fighting at a level lower than may be expected for a former world champion with 51 career victories.

Chavez Sr. is arguably the greatest Mexican boxer in history, retiring with a record of 107-6-2 after a career that saw him win world championships in three weight classes. Arce may not have reached the same "all-time great" status as Chavez Sr., but was one of Mexico's most popular fighters during his career, compiling a 64-8-2 and world titles in three weight classes while being one of the best action fighters of his era. The fight will be a three-round exhibition bout.

Chavez Jr. (51-4, 33 KO) has been one of the most controversial fighters of the modern era, struggling with weight and drug testing issues through his career, but did have a run with the WBC middleweight title. He'll be battling Mario Abel Cazares (11-0, 5 KO) in light heavyweight action. Cazares turned professional in 2015 and has 10 wins over men with losing records, the lone fighter with a winning record on his ledger being Eduardo Tercero, who entered the fight 9-8-1.

How to watch Chavez vs Arce

Date: Friday, Sept. 25 | Start Time: 10 pm ET

Location: Las Torres de Tijuana Hotel -- Tijuana, Mexico

Stream: DAZN (Spanish broadcast only)

Chavez vs. Arce card