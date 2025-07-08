Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have developed the greatest rivalry in the history of women's boxing with two fantastic fights. The women are set to face off one more time, headlining a card from New York's Madison Square Garden this Friday night with Taylor's four junior welterweight championships on the line.

The first two meetings between Taylor and Serrano were not without controversy. Taylor took their April 2022 meeting by split decision, doing enough to deserve the win more than Serrano, who kept the fight entertaining. The pair rematched this past November, with Taylor winning by unanimous decision. Serrano seemed to have done more than enough to take the win.

Taylor also connected with several headbutts in the rematch, with those headbutts resulting in a point deduction as well as significant cuts around Serrano's eyes.

As with the previous meetings, the fight will be contested under the standard rules for women's boxing, which means only 10, two-minute rounds.

The event is being promoted by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, which has shown a significant dedication to women's boxing. As such, the card features nothing but fights in the women's division, including four unified title fights in addition to the undisputed junior welterweight showdown between Serrano and Taylor in the main event.

Taylor vs. Serrano III fight card, odds

Amanda Serrano -205 vs. Katie Taylor (c) +145, undisputed junior welterweight title

Ellie Scotney (c) -835 vs. Yamileth Mercado (c) +475, unified junior featherweight title

Alycia Baumgardner (c) -2500 vs. Jennifer Miranda +900, unified junior lightweight title

Savannah Marshall (c) -715 vs. Shadasia Green (c) +440, unified super middleweight title

Cherneka Johnson (c) vs. Shurretta Metcalf, unified bantamweight title

Chantelle Cameron -3335 vs. Jessica Camara +1050, junior welterweights

Ramla Ali vs. Lila Furtado, junior featherweights

Tamm Thibeault vs. Mary Casamassa, middleweights

Where to watch Taylor vs. Serrano III