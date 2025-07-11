Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have developed the greatest rivalry in the history of women's boxing with two fantastic fights. The women are set to face off one more time, headlining a card from New York's Madison Square Garden this Friday night with Taylor's four junior welterweight championships on the line.

The first two meetings between Taylor and Serrano were not without controversy. Taylor took their April 2022 meeting by split decision, doing enough to deserve the win more than Serrano, who kept the fight entertaining. The pair rematched this past November, with Taylor winning by unanimous decision. Serrano seemed to have done more than enough to take the win.

"I have my own opinion about the stuff that Amanda has been saying on our team, but the fact is I am 2-0 against her," Taylor said at the final press conference. "Opinions are opinions, but facts are facts and you can't get away from those facts. And yeah, I guess I'm just tired of the complaining and the whining from Amanda's team. I'm going into this fight already beating Amanda and I plan to stay beating her. I plan to stay 3-0 come this Friday night."

Taylor also connected with several headbutts in the rematch, with those headbutts resulting in a point deduction as well as significant cuts around Serrano's eyes.

As with the previous meetings, the fight will be contested under the standard rules for women's boxing, which means only 10, two-minute rounds.

Friday night features four more title fights in the women's divisions as Jake Paul and MVP puts an emphasis and spotlight on women's boxing. Ellie Scotney and Yamileth Mercado are set to unify junior featherweight titles as Scotney puts her IBF and WBO championships against Mercado's WBC. Alycia Baumgardner stakes her undisputed junior lightweight titles against Jennifer Miranda in a featured bout. And a pair of champions at super middleweight look to unify titles when Savannah Marshall takes on Shadasia Green.

Let's take a closer look at the fight card with the latest odds. Be sure to keep track of this page for the latest news around fight week in New York.

Taylor vs. Serrano 3 fight card, odds

Amanda Serrano -205 vs. Katie Taylor (c) +145, undisputed junior welterweight title

Ellie Scotney (c) -835 vs. Yamileth Mercado (c) +475, unified junior featherweight title

Alycia Baumgardner (c) -2500 vs. Jennifer Miranda +900, unified junior lightweight title

Savannah Marshall (c) -715 vs. Shadasia Green (c) +440, unified super middleweight title

Cherneka Johnson (c) vs. Shurretta Metcalf, unified bantamweight title

Chantelle Cameron -3335 vs. Jessica Camara +1050, junior welterweights

Ramla Ali vs. Lila Furtado, junior featherweights

Tamm Thibeault vs. Mary Casamassa, middleweights

Where to watch Taylor vs. Serrano 3

Date: July 11 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

July 11 | Madison Square Garden -- New York Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Netflix (Subscription required)

