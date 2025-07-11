Katie Taylor will look to defend her junior welterweight crown when she battles Amanda Serrano in a 10-round main event on the all-women boxing card on Friday. This will be the third time the women have squared off and second time in a row the title will be on the line. The main card is set for approximately 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York on Netflix, with the Taylor vs. Serrano ring walk expected to come around 11 p.m. ET. Taylor defeated Serrano by unanimous decision this past November to retain the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring female junior welterweight titles.

Serrano is a -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100), while Taylor comes back at +150 in the latest Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for number of rounds is 8.5, with the Over listed at -1100 and the Under at +550. Before making any Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano picks, be sure to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Nagel, the combat sports editor for SportsLine, has covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. His recent winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch. In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155), while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Nagel has studied Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 from every angle and revealed his top picks and best bets. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine. Also be sure to see the latest DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code and BetMGM promo code to get even more value if you're a new user.

Why you should back Serrano

Serrano, 36, will be making her 52nd professional boxing appearance and will be looking to avenge her last two defeats at the hands of Taylor. She has won five of her last six bouts. She was named the Female Boxer of the Year in 2016 and 2018 by the WBO. She signed a lifetime deal with Jake Paul's boxing promotion Most Valuable Promotions this past March.

Serrano is the only woman and Puerto Rican to win world championships in more than four weight classes, and has the most boxing world championships won in different weight classes by a woman. She has held nine major world championships across seven different weight classes. In 51 career fights, she has posted a 47-3-1 record. She has 31 wins by knockout. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back Taylor

Taylor, 39, is one of Ireland's most accomplished female athletes. In her amateur career, she won five consecutive gold medals at the Women's World Championships. She is a six-time gold medalist at the European Championships and five-time gold medalist at the European Union Championships. At the 2012 London Olympics, she was Ireland's flag bearer before going on to win the gold medal in the women's lightweight division.

She began her professional career in November 2016, and won her first 22 bouts. In 25 career matches, she is 24-1. Her only loss was to Chantelle Cameron in May 2023. She has registered six wins by knockout. See which fighter to back here.

How to make Taylor vs. Serrano 3 picks

Nagel likes the Over on total rounds. He's also locked in a confident money-line picks and a method-of-victory prop that returns around +1000. Head to SportsLine to see what it is.

Who wins Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and which method of victory prop could bring a massive return? Join SportsLine here to see which bets you need to make for the fight, all from the accomplished veteran combat sports analyst who has consistently delivered winners.