The trilogy is in the books and it's nothing but Irish flags waving. Katie Taylor once again bested Amanda Serrano in their third meeting on Friday night in New York to retain her undisputed junior welterweight title by majority decision.

The fight certainly lacked the exciting, two-way action of the first two meetings, but it did prove to be an intriguing chess match all the same. Serrano backed off her pressure style a bit that she used previously, but it may have cost her with a lack of action leaving judges to score razor-thin rounds. In the end, one judge saw it a draw -- a fitting end to how even these two fighters appeared to be over the last three years -- while the other two leaned to Taylor 97-93.

Elsewhere on the card, Alycia Baumgardner got a showcase opportunity in defending her undisputed junior lightweight titles by decision over Jennifer Miranda. It will help soften the frustration from her last appearance in September 2024 that ended in a no contest because of a clash of heads. There was a big upset on the main card as well with Shadasia Green taking down Savannah Marshall by split decision to unify the WBO and IBF super middleweight titles. Green entered as high as a +450 underdog.

Taylor vs. Serrano 3 fight card, results

Katie Taylor (c) def. Amanda Serrano via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 97-93)

Alycia Baumgardner (c) def. Jennifer Miranda via unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 97-93)

Shadasia Green (c) def. Savannah Marshall (c) via split decision (95-94, 96-93, 93-96)

Ellie Scotney (c) def. Yamileth Mercado (c) via unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92, 98-92)

Cherneka Johnson (c) def. Shurretta Metcalf via ninth-round TKO

Chantelle Cameron def. Jessica Camara via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 99-91)

Ramla Ali def. Lila Furtado via unanimous decision (77-75, 77-75, 78-74)

Tamm Thibeault def. Mary Casamassa via fifth-round TKO

