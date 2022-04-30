The biggest fight in the history of women's boxing is set to go down on Saturday night when undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her four world titles against unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. The showdown takes place at New York's Madison Square Garden, the first time women have headlined a card from the legendary venue (7:30 p.m. ET, DAZN -- subscribe now).

Taylor is undefeated as a professional at 20-0 and has been undisputed champion since June 2019, defending her four titles five times since unifying. In Serrano, she faces a woman who has won world championships across seven weight classes, including her current status as the WBC and WBO featherweight champion. She now returns to lightweight, where she won a world title in 2014, to battle Taylor in the biggest fight of her career.

The action is all set to go down from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night. The undercard action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks expected at approximately 10:15 p.m. ET. The rest of the fight card and viewing information is listed below.

Date: April 30 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

April 30 | Madison Square Garden -- New York Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 10:15 p.m. ET)

7:30 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 10:15 p.m. ET) How to watch/stream: DAZN (subscribe now)



Taylor vs. Serrano fight card, odds