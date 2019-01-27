Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez results: Live updates, fight card, scorecard, highlights
Follow along as the WBA welterweight champ returns from a near two-year layoff
Keith Thurman is set to make his return to boxing on Saturday night on one of the biggest stages available in Brooklyn, New York. Thurman, the WBA welterweight champion, has been out of commission for nearly two years while nursing multiple injuries, but will put his belt on the line on Saturday night against relative unknown Josestio Lopez (36-7, 19 KOs).
Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) scored a pair of decision wins over Danny Garcia (split) and Shawn Porter (unanimous) to claim the WBA and WBC belts, but was later stripped of the WBC strap because of inactivity. Lopez comes in riding a three-fight winning streak, but his last four losses have come against major opponents in Andre Berto, Marcos Maidana, Canelo Alvarez and Jessie Vargas.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the main card from the Barclays Center, set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Thurman vs. Lopez coverage, scorecard
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Thurman
Lopez
-
