Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez results: Live updates, fight card, scorecard, highlights

Keith Thurman is set to make his return to boxing on Saturday night on one of the biggest stages available in Brooklyn, New York. Thurman, the WBA welterweight champion, has been out of commission for nearly two years while nursing multiple injuries, but will put his belt on the line on Saturday night against relative unknown Josestio Lopez (36-7, 19 KOs).

Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) scored a pair of decision wins over Danny Garcia (split) and Shawn Porter (unanimous) to claim the WBA and WBC belts, but was later stripped of the WBC strap because of inactivity. Lopez comes in riding a three-fight winning streak, but his last four losses have come against major opponents in Andre Berto, Marcos Maidana, Canelo Alvarez and Jessie Vargas.

Thurman vs. Lopez coverage, scorecard

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Thurman Lopez

