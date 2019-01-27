Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez results: 'One Time' shakes off rust for majority decision win

Slowed by the rust of a 22-month layoff and the heart of his opponent, Keith Thurman defended his WBA welterweight title on Saturday by majority decision.

Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) successfully returned from elbow and hand surgeries yet looked pedestrian (if not outright vulnerable) at times as he was rocked by Josesito Lopez in their Premier Boxing Champions main event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was a performance so human, in fact, that Thurman may have secured himself a fall pay-per-view date against 40-year-old WBA secondary champion Manny Pacquiao.

"I most likely would definitely take it," Thurman said of Pacquiao, the eight-division champion who outpointed Adrien Broner last Saturday in his PBC debut. "I'm going to have to talk to my team and my managers but I feel good. That was a beautiful fight. I would love to have [Pacquiao]; maybe in Brooklyn, maybe in [Las] Vegas, wherever Manny wants. I'd fight him in the Philippines if that's where he wanted it, baby."

Thurman, 30, who hadn't fought since outpointing Danny Garcia in their March 2017 unification bout, took home the decision on judges scores of 115-111 and 117-109. But the third judge scored it 113-113, rewarding the constant pressure of Lopez (36-8, 19 KOs). CBS Sports had it 118-109.

Relying on his footwork and hard counter punches, Thurman dominated in the early going and dropped Lopez with a left hook to the chin in Round 2. But Lopez began to slowly rally with pressure, even if he wasn't necessarily winning rounds.

The momentum began to swing in the underdog's favor in Round 6 when he rocked Thurman in the corner with a looping right hand. One round later, a left hook from Lopez wobbled Thurman and left him backpedaling and wounded the rest of the round as Lopez lit him up until the bell.

"Now you know what it means to be up against a game opponent," Thurman said. "He had me buzzed, he had me shaken up. I was trying to stay on the outside and I was just a little off on my prediction because of his long arms and the way that he was lunging in, willing to really swing and commit for that knockout."

A pair of lead right hands snapped Thurman's head back to open Round 8 but the champion was able to get his legs back and box the remainder of the way, with the exception of a fun Round 9 in which both landed power shots.

"He was coming for me but I told everybody you won't see the best Keith 'One Time' Thurman after 22 months but you will see a world-class performance," Thurman said. "That's exactly what I gave you guys tonight."

Thurman outlanded Lopez 247 to 117, according to CompuBox. He also landed 45 percent of his power shots.

main card from the Barclays Center, set to begin at 8 p.m. ET

Thurman vs. Lopez coverage, scorecard

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Thurman 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 10 10 10 10 10 118 Lopez 9 8 9 9 9 10 10 9 9 9 9 9 109

