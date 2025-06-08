What was already a horrible weekend for unbeaten lightweight Keyshawn Davis and his pair of boxing brothers took an even darker turn on Saturday night at Scope Arena in their native Norfolk, Virginia.

On Friday, the 26-year-old Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) missed weight by 4.3 pounds for his WBO 135-pound title defense against Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) and was accused by many, including promoter Top Rank, of not attempting to cut the extra weight. Because of that, De Los Santos decided against going forward with the fight, which led to the cancellation of the main event and Top Rank being forced to pay De Los Santos his purse.

Things got worse for the trio of brothers, nicknamed "DB3," when Davis' older brother, 28-year-old Kelvin Davis (15-1, 8 KOs), suffered his first pro defeat via majority decision to Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs), the same boxer who fought Keyshawn Davis to a close loss via majority decision in 2023 that was later overturned to a no contest after Keyshawn tested positive for marijuana.

After the fight, however, tensions escalated when Albright, while being interviewed backstage by ESPN's Mark Kriegel, sported a fresh contusion on his forehead over his right eye and revealed that he was attacked backstage by Keyshawn Davis and his younger brother, 23-year-old Keon Davis (3-0, 2 KOs), a junior welterweight who was also fighting on Saturday.

"I was here [backstage] taking in the win, and it was hard fought, [when] Keyshawn and his little brother jumped me," Albright said. "They started walking up to me all tough and putting his head against mine. Then he grabbed me and I was about to swing but my team and everybody grabbed Keyshawn and everything. It was crazy."

Albright, a 29-year-old from Philadelphia, said the scuffle was broken up by his trainer and cut man but not before the Davis brothers left him with a knot on his forehead. He also publicly challenged Keyshawn Davis to a rematch.

"It's definitely bullshit but it adds fuel to the fuel," Albright said. "Keyshawn, you have to run it back to me inside the ring and not outside of the ring. He is approaching me on my best night, you feel me? We have to settle it now."

After ESPN cameras captured the melee in the hallway outside the dressing room Hall of Fame fighter and analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. didn't hold back during the broadcast when talking about how the stock of Keyshawn Davis, who appeared earlier this week to be on the verge of breakout stardom, has fallen in the span of days.

"[Keyshawn Davis'] stock just plummeted, to the floor," Bradley said. " [It was] at an all-time high and you see how things change and get the best of you? You see how when you don't control your anger? Do you see what happens? This type of stuff right here! The stock just plummeted to the floor. I was a Davis brothers fan. I was."

Local police were involved in the aftermath and Keyshawn Davis was ejected from the building, according to boxing writer Dan Rafael.