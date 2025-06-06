Keyshawn Davis will be out to defend his WBO world lightweight championship when he faces Edwin De Los Santos in a scheduled 12-round bout on Saturday. The main Davis vs. De Los Santos fight card at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va., gets underway with the ring walk set for approximately 9 p.m. ET. Davis has held the WBO lightweight title since knocking out Denys Berinchyk at 1:45 of the fourth round on Feb. 14. De Los Santos last fought for the vacant WBC lightweight title in November 2023, losing a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson.

Davis is a -650 favorite (risk $650 to win $100), while De Los Santos comes back at +450 in the latest Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds is 10.5, with the Over at -200 and the Under at +145. The fight going the distance is at -170. Before making any Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos picks, be sure to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Nagel, the combat sports editor for SportsLine, has covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. His recent winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch. In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155), while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Nagel has studied Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos from every angle and revealed his top picks and best bets.

Why you should back Davis

Davis, 26, has been dominant since turning pro in February 2021. In 14 fights, he has 13 wins and one no contest. Nine of his fights were won via knockout. He won the vacant WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title with an eight-round unanimous decision over Juan Carlos Burgos in December 2020, and retained that title, while winning the vacant WBC-USNBC lightweight crown with a knockout of Anthony Yigit in April 2023.

He would later go on to retain those belts, but add the vacant IBF-USBA lightweight title with a sixth-round knockout of Jose Pedraza in February 2024. Davis was also a success at the amateur level, winning the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back De Los Santos

De Los Santos, 25, is a southpaw and has also experienced a lot of success in his young career. Since turning pro in 2018, he has logged 18 fights, going 16-2. He has won 14 fights by knockout, and his two defeats have come by decision. His first loss was a split decision to William Foster III in January 2022, in his American debut. He would later lose to Stevenson.

De Los Santos began his career in the Dominican Republic, and was nearly unstoppable. He won his first 13 fights, all by knockout. But he has gone just 3-2 since. As an amateur, he was part of the Dominican Republic national team. There, he lost just 12 times in over 100 fights. See which fighter to back here.

How to make Davis vs. De Los Santos picks

We can tell you he likes the under for rounds, and he's also locked in a confident money line and method-of-victory prop that brings a plus-money payout.

Who wins Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos and which method of victory prop could bring a big return?