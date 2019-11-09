KSI vs. Logan Paul 2: Fight card, start time, odds, live stream, how to watch online

It's almost time for one of the biggest fights of the boxing year when Logan Paul takes on fellow YouTube superstar Olajide "KSI" Olatunji in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Whether that excites or disgusts you likely depends on your age and feelings on social media "influencers" in general. What cannot be denied, however, is that Paul vs. KSI is the definition of a "big money fight."

With tens of millions of subscribers on YouTube and a previous meeting in an amateur boxing match in 2018 that drew a sellout crowd of 21,000 fans to Manchester Arena and another 800,000 viewers paying $10 each to watch on pay-per-view, the interest level in Paul vs. KSI -- who both turned professional to ditch the headgear in the rematch -- is well above the more "legitimate" offerings in the boxing world.

The two will meet in front of another massive crowd at Los Angeles' Staples Center, this time with the fight streaming on DAZN. Their first fight resulted in a majority draw with two judges calling it even and the third giving a slight edge to KSI. Now, both fighters will do it for real with no headgear and each has taken the fight as serious as possible with Paul enlisting former heavyweight champ Shannon Briggs as his coach for training camp.

The undercard of this event features some prominent names in the boxing world with super middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders taking on Marcelo Coceres in the co-main event. Plus, fast-rising prospect Devin Haney returns to defend his lightweight title against Alfredo Alvarez. Both fights should amount to little more than showcase fights for the bigger talents, as evidenced by Saunders and Haney sitting as -10000 favorites.

KSI vs. Logan Paul viewing information

Date: Nov. 9, 2019 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

KSI vs. Logan Paul fight card, odds