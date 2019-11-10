KSI vs. Logan Paul 2: Start time, fight card, odds, live stream, how to watch online

Boxing heads back to the underground on Saturday night in Los Angeles when a pair of YouTube stars will shed the amateur headgear and throw punches like professionals at the Staples Center (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET).

Logan Paul and Olajide "KSI" Olatunji will go toe-to-toe in a rematch of their amateur bout from 2018 in London that drew a crowd of 21,000 to Manchester Arena and nearly 800,000 PPV buys. It is the definition of "big money boxing."

It has also even garnered attention from some of the bigger names in boxing with all-sport streaming service DAZN, which will carry the event, adding a pair of champions to the undercard.

The two will meet in front of another massive crowd at Los Angeles' Staples Center. Their first fight resulted in a majority draw with two judges calling it even and the third giving a slight edge to KSI. Now, both fighters will do it for real with no headgear and each has taken the fight as serious as possible with Paul enlisting former heavyweight champ Shannon Briggs as his coach for training camp.

The undercard of this event features some prominent names in the boxing world with super middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders taking on Marcelo Coceres in the co-main event. Plus, fast-rising prospect Devin Haney returns to defend his lightweight title against Alfredo Alvarez. Both fights should amount to little more than showcase fights for the bigger talents, as evidenced by Saunders and Haney sitting as -10000 favorites.

Let's take a closer look at the event on Saturday night, including how to watch and follow the coverage, as well as some betting information.

KSI vs. Logan Paul viewing information

Date: Nov. 9, 2019 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

KSI vs. Logan Paul fight card, odds