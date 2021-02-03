Retired NBA player Lamar Odom and former pop star Aaron Carter are scheduled to fight in a boxing match this year, according to TMZ. The event is currently set for June 12 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City.

According to Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman, it will be a three-round exhibition.

Odom is 41-years-old, while Carter is 33-years-old. Odom has Carter beat in height, standing at 6'10' opposed to Carter's height of 6'1".

Odom has a bit more athletic experience than Carter, though Feldman did tell TMZ that Carter has boxing experience, which will no doubt help him out in the fight.

Felman says he expects Odom to come out on top.

"It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, there's no doubt," he told TMZ. "Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. ... His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter."

Odom has been training with Xavier Biggs in Atlanta, Georgia.

Both have struggled personally in the past, dealing with drug problems and scandals that came with it.