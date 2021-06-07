Chad Johnson put together an 11-year NFL career in which he was one of the top wide receivers in the game. On Sunday, Johnson took a completely different challenge as he fought in a boxing ring.

Johnson opened the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV event against MMA and Bare Knuckle FC fighter Brian Maxwell in a four-round exhibition. As a result of the fight being an exhibition, no official score card was kept and there was no winner or loser. Johnson did suffer a few knockdowns throughout the fight, but he was standing when the fourth round concluded.

"I had fun. I had two months to get ready for this. I want to thank god for keeping me safe," Johnson said after the fight.

Johnson was certainly outside of his comfort zone as he stepped inside of a boxing ring. While he didn't look like a seasoned veteran, the attempt was definitely a valiant one. He also took to social media after his bout to exclaim his excitement.

"Holy shit that was f---ing fun against a real f---ing bare knuckle fighter and i f---ing survived," Johnson tweeted.

Johnson received a large amount of praise from several athletes following his performance in the ring. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, UFC welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal and several others congratulated Johnson on his boxing debut.