Legendary boxer Pernell Whitaker dies at 55 after being hit by vehicle in Virginia

A legendary four-division champion and Olympic gold-medal winning boxer, Pernell Whitaker died Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to The Virginian-Pilot. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Whitaker was 55.

Whitaker, who boxed for 17 years and held titles at lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight, maade a name for himself by defeating Luis Ortiz to win the gold medal for the United States at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. "Sweet Pea" famously started boxing at age 9 and had an extensive amateur career prior to compiling a stellar professional record of 40-4-1 with 17 knockouts.

The southpaw, known as one of the best defensive fighters of all-time, was widely considered the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world during the mid-1990s as he racked up a 40-1-1 mark before losing his welterweight titles to rising star Oscar De La Hoya on April 12, 1997. Whitaker would never officially win another fight and retired four years later.

Whitaker, a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame who was named Fighter of the Year by Ring Magazine in 1989 and still holds the longest unified lightweight championship reign with six defenses, began training fighters in his retirement, most famously heavyweight title contender Calvin Brock and former undisputed welterweight champion Zab Judah.

