Lennox Lewis not set to face Vitali Klitschko in exhibition fight announced by WBC

Update: While the news of Lennox Lewis' return to the ring to face off with former rival Vitali Klitschko was announced on Tuesday by the WBC, Wednesday brought some news to the contrary -- directly from Lewis' team itself. As reported by ESPN, Lewis' team got in touch with the WBC to inform them that the former undisputed heavyweight champion has not made any arrangements to step back into the ring for the exhibition fight. While the bout has been alluded to by Klitschko, for charity, nothing has been set in stone to this point.

Original Story:

Don't call it a comeback. Because, well, let's hope it's not.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced Tuesday that former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, 52, will return to the ring for the first time since 2003 when he takes on fellow former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, 46, in an exhibition match set to be held at the annual WBC convention in Kiev, Ukraine.

Boxing's last undisputed heavyweight champion, Lewis (41-2-1, 32 KOs) retired with the titles on June 21, 2003, after defeating Klitschko via sixth-round TKO in Los Angeles. One of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time, Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson during his dominance of the division.

Klitschko (45-2, 41 KOs), the present-day mayor of Kiev, would go on to fight nine more years. He won the WBC heavyweight title vacated by Lewis in 2004 but vacated it himself one year later. He returned to win the WBC championship again in 2008, and in his last string of defenses, Klitschko retained the WBC heavyweight title in nine consecutive fights before hanging up his boots after beating Manuel Charr via fourth-round TKO on Sept. 8, 2012.

It was long expected that there would be a rematch between Lewis and Klitschko considering their initial bout ended via referee stoppage, but it never came to fruition. Now 15 years later, we are set to see that rematch between fighters at a combined age of 98.

A date has not been set for the bout, but it will be held at some point during the WBC convention from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.